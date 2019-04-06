Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:38
Business
EBRD invests EUR 50 mln in real estate fund’s new bond issue
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested EUR 50 million in the second benchmark corporate bond issued by NE Property, a subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania.

The company drew EUR 500 million in the second bond offer of this kind, which it will use to refinance existing debt, fund the completion of projects under development and purchase new commercial real estate assets in the region. The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and the Bucharest Stock Exchange, providing another boost to Romania’s capital markets.

The EBRD also invested EUR 50 million in the first bond issue carried out by NE Property, in 2017, which also had a total size of EUR 500 million.

“Romania has the lowest use of debt capital markets amongst the economies of central and southeast Europe. The EBRD has been at the forefront of the development of Romanian capital markets since 2013. Earlier this month, the EBRD has backed the country’s first covered bond, a EUR 200 million offering by Alpha Bank Romania,” reads a press release by EBRD.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Romania and to date has invested over EUR 8.3 billion in the country, primarily in the private sector. In 2018 alone, it committed over EUR 400 million across various sectors of the Romanian economy.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:38
Business
EBRD invests EUR 50 mln in real estate fund’s new bond issue
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested EUR 50 million in the second benchmark corporate bond issued by NE Property, a subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania.

The company drew EUR 500 million in the second bond offer of this kind, which it will use to refinance existing debt, fund the completion of projects under development and purchase new commercial real estate assets in the region. The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and the Bucharest Stock Exchange, providing another boost to Romania’s capital markets.

The EBRD also invested EUR 50 million in the first bond issue carried out by NE Property, in 2017, which also had a total size of EUR 500 million.

“Romania has the lowest use of debt capital markets amongst the economies of central and southeast Europe. The EBRD has been at the forefront of the development of Romanian capital markets since 2013. Earlier this month, the EBRD has backed the country’s first covered bond, a EUR 200 million offering by Alpha Bank Romania,” reads a press release by EBRD.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Romania and to date has invested over EUR 8.3 billion in the country, primarily in the private sector. In 2018 alone, it committed over EUR 400 million across various sectors of the Romanian economy.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40