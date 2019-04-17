EBRD increases financing for Romanian group TeraPlast to EUR 16 mln

The total financing extended by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will reach EUR 16 million, the group’s chairman and main shareholder Dorel Goia announced.

Last week, the EBRD announced a EUR 5 million loan for Depaco, one of the companies in the TeraPlast group, for a new production unit. Depaco produces metal roofing under the Wetterbest brand, being the second largest player on this market in Romania.

Another EUR 5 million will go to TeraSteel Serbia, to be used for returning a loan extended by TeraPlast Romania in 2017 and for increasing the company’s working capital, Goia announced. Finally, the group will borrow another EUR 6 million to increase existing production capacities, the group’s official said without providing details about specific projects.

In 2018, TeraPlast received EUR 6.8 million worth of state aid for partial financing of three investment projects worth a combined EUR 15 million, carried out by its TeraPlast, Depaco, and TeraGlass divisions, Ziarul Financiar announced last November.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)