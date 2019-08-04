EBRD gives EUR 5 mln loan to largest Romanian building materials producer

TeraPlast Group, the largest producer of construction materials with Romanian capital, signed a financing agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a EUR 5 million loan that will finance the development of its production units.

In 2018, TeraPlast received EUR 6.8 million of state aid for partial financing of three investment projects worth a combined EUR 15 million, carried out by its TeraPlast, Depaco, and Teraglass divisions, Ziarul Financiar announced last November.

The EBRD money will be used by TeraPlast subsidiary Depaco, the second largest player on the metal roofing market in Romania, which produces the Wetterbest brand. The Depaco investment project targets the development of a new production and storage facility with a capacity to produce 10 million square meters of roof tiles and profiles.

The loan will also refinance existing loans, EBRD stated.

(Photo source: Facebook / TeraPlast Group)