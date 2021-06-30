Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 07:57
Business

EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%

30 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP will increase by 6% in 2021, and the country's economy will end the year 1.9% above the pre-crisis 2019 level - according to the latest Regional Economic Prospects report published on June 29 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD thus doubled the forecast for the country's economic growth this year, from 3.0% projected last September - just before a new COVID-19 wave hit Europe.

However, Romania was not severely touched by the health crisis over the winter and keeping its economy mostly open helped it report outstanding performances in the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter this year. In the region, only Poland (+2.2% versus 2019), Lithuania (+2.1%), and Serbia (+4.9%) have weathered better the crisis.

Romania weathered the COVID-19 crisis better than initially expected, as GDP fell by 3.9% in 2020, the EBRD says. Overall, private consumption had the steepest decline in 2020, of 4.9%, while resilient investments and improved net exports had positive contributions to growth, it explains.

In the last two quarters (Q4-Q1), the economy has expanded at a robust pace, as containment measures had a limited impact on economic activity. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP reached pre-pandemic levels in adjusted terms, signalling a solid momentum for short-term recovery driven by domestic demand.

On the external front, goods exports already recovered by the end of 2020, but momentum weakened in the first quarter of 2021, most likely reflecting supply shortages in manufacturing, while service exports recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

On the fiscal side, the high structural deficit and support measures of about 4.5% of GDP led to a significant deterioration of the government balance to -9.2% of GDP in 2020 (under ESA methodology) and increased public debt to 47% of GDP.

Overall, EBRD expects the economy's current momentum to lead to 6% GDP growth in 2021.

In 2022, the Recovery and Resilience Facility should start boosting investments in particular, while private consumption and gradually improving net exports could translate into growth of up to 5% in 2022. The key downside risks to the forecast are related to the evolution of the pandemic.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kachura/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 07:57
Business

EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%

30 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP will increase by 6% in 2021, and the country's economy will end the year 1.9% above the pre-crisis 2019 level - according to the latest Regional Economic Prospects report published on June 29 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD thus doubled the forecast for the country's economic growth this year, from 3.0% projected last September - just before a new COVID-19 wave hit Europe.

However, Romania was not severely touched by the health crisis over the winter and keeping its economy mostly open helped it report outstanding performances in the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter this year. In the region, only Poland (+2.2% versus 2019), Lithuania (+2.1%), and Serbia (+4.9%) have weathered better the crisis.

Romania weathered the COVID-19 crisis better than initially expected, as GDP fell by 3.9% in 2020, the EBRD says. Overall, private consumption had the steepest decline in 2020, of 4.9%, while resilient investments and improved net exports had positive contributions to growth, it explains.

In the last two quarters (Q4-Q1), the economy has expanded at a robust pace, as containment measures had a limited impact on economic activity. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP reached pre-pandemic levels in adjusted terms, signalling a solid momentum for short-term recovery driven by domestic demand.

On the external front, goods exports already recovered by the end of 2020, but momentum weakened in the first quarter of 2021, most likely reflecting supply shortages in manufacturing, while service exports recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

On the fiscal side, the high structural deficit and support measures of about 4.5% of GDP led to a significant deterioration of the government balance to -9.2% of GDP in 2020 (under ESA methodology) and increased public debt to 47% of GDP.

Overall, EBRD expects the economy's current momentum to lead to 6% GDP growth in 2021.

In 2022, the Recovery and Resilience Facility should start boosting investments in particular, while private consumption and gradually improving net exports could translate into growth of up to 5% in 2022. The key downside risks to the forecast are related to the evolution of the pandemic.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kachura/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars