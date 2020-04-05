Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 08:01
Business
EBRD gives Bucharest a EUR 115 mln bridge loan to pay back bonds
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted Bucharest a RON 550 million (EUR 115 mln) emergency bridge loan.

On May 4, the Bucharest municipality has to pay back a tranche of the bonds issued in 2015.

The EBRD loan replaces earlier plans by the city to issue new bonds. The municipality thus has the flexibility to return to the capital markets for new financing when conditions will improve.

“I am pleased that we have completed this complicated procedure at a delicate time for the financial market. We intend to return to the capital market, as soon as the market stabilises. Our thanks to the EBRD, our longstanding partner, for its involvement, efforts, and support for Bucharest,” said Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 08:01
Business
EBRD gives Bucharest a EUR 115 mln bridge loan to pay back bonds
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted Bucharest a RON 550 million (EUR 115 mln) emergency bridge loan.

On May 4, the Bucharest municipality has to pay back a tranche of the bonds issued in 2015.

The EBRD loan replaces earlier plans by the city to issue new bonds. The municipality thus has the flexibility to return to the capital markets for new financing when conditions will improve.

“I am pleased that we have completed this complicated procedure at a delicate time for the financial market. We intend to return to the capital market, as soon as the market stabilises. Our thanks to the EBRD, our longstanding partner, for its involvement, efforts, and support for Bucharest,” said Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies