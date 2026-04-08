Nine Romanian startups selected for Vest Ventures accelerator

Nine startups were selected from approximately 100 applications for a 14-week program designed to accelerate product development and investment readiness, regional business accelerator Vest Ventures announced.

The program is part of the broader Vest Ventures initiative, a venture capital fund dedicated to supporting early-stage startups through capital, mentorship, and access to international networks.

The nine startups admitted to the accelerator operate across a wide range of sectors, from technology and healthcare to sustainability and innovative digital solutions.

They are: Revelio Medical, which is developing a chronic disease prevention app; Ixaria, which works with furniture manufacturers to grow their online sales; Data Sweep, which is building an automation solution for data cleaning and organization; Elvo, a B2B software platform for managing and operating networks of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle charging stations; Fiora5, a deep tech startup developing intellectual property for CPU processors; Caut Curier, which is building a courier infrastructure for urgent same-day deliveries; WakeZ, a medtech startup developing a digital technology for depression; Harmonia Technologies, which develops and commercializes fertilization solutions; and Outpost Chess, a platform for chess players for advanced training and game analysis.

The accelerator provides mentorship from experts and entrepreneurs from the Startup Wise Guys network and the European innovation ecosystem, including Cristobal Alonso, Gilles De Clerck, Karina Latina, and Dan Le Man.

Startups will also have the opportunity to access average investment tickets of EUR 100,000, depending on their alignment with the fund’s strategy and their progress throughout the program.

(Photo: Everythingpossible/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

