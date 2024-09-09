DZYNE Technologies, a US company owned by Highlander Partners, and national company ROMARM SA, with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and the US Embassy in Bucharest, have signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening collaboration to build Romanian defense capability.

DZYNE Technologies develops innovative autonomous defense solutions across the spectrum of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS (cUAS) technologies. The company agreed to work alongside ROMARM and key Romanian defense companies to research, design, and produce tailored solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, and other key domestic security domains.

The agreement formalized a framework for multiple joint efforts necessary to meet Romania’s national and regional security objectives encompassing cutting-edge autonomous defense technologies.

“This agreement represents a critical step forward in our strategic partnership with Romania, reinforcing our shared commitment to enhancing regional security through cutting-edge drone and counter-drone technologies. It symbolizes a generational leap toward innovation, combining our expertise with Romania’s vision to develop advanced drone and counter-drone capabilities. Together, we will build solutions that redefine the future of defense,” said Christopher Miller, Chief Strategy Officer for DZYNE Technologies and former acting US Secretary of Defense.

According to the press release from the two companies, the MoU signifies the commitment by DZYNE Technologies and Highlander Partners to an enduring partnership that will bring cutting-edge autonomous solutions to Romania, enhance the country’s defense industrial base, and create new jobs.

“Together we are ensuring that our armed forces are equipped to meet today’s complex geostrategic challenges with agility and confidence. This memorandum is not only a promise for the future, but also a reflection of our long-lasting commitment to peace, security, and technological leadership," said Emanuel Ioana, General Manager, ROMARM.

“To date, Highlander Partners has made substantial investments in Romania, supporting over 1,000 Romanian jobs, primarily in Sanovita and Monza-Ares cardiology hospitals. The extension of this cooperation into the defense sector allows making a significant and similar advancement in Romania's security capabilities,” reads the press release.

DZYNE’s Counter UAS solutions have achieved over 1,000 confirmed hostile drone kills in combat environments. The company’s expendable autonomous products, including loitering munitions, provide cutting-edge capabilities that are both effective and cost-efficient, positioning DZYNE as a leader in the field.

(Photo sources: the company)