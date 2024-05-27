Romanian companies sign partnership agreements in defense and aerospace industries

Several Romanian companies attending the Bucharest Show for Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) have signed on May 23-24 agreements with foreign partners for projects ranging from the manufacturing of light weapons to large-caliber ammunition to the manufacturing of the first locally-produced drone, Digi24 announced.

The memorandum of UM Cugir and Hekler & Koch GmbH aims to negotiate a joint venture, a strategic partnership, for the joint realisation on the platform of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Factory with NATO technology.

The memorandum between the insolvent Romaeroand Aeroplex of Central Europe Aircraft Technology Center provides maintenance and repair services for Boeing 737 classic & NG and Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Romarm, the umbrella state company of the national armaments industry, signed a third memorandum of understanding, with General Dynamics OTS (USA), which will create the prerequisites for the modernisation of the production of large-calibre ammunition and the development of production capacities for NATO standard ammunition in the factories of Romarm subsidiaries.

Also on Friday, a step was taken towards the production of the first Romanian drone. The Carfil factory from Brasov will sign a strategic industrial cooperation agreement with the American manufacturer of military and civil drones – Periscope Aviation.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei)