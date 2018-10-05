15 °C
Austrian packaging producer invests EUR 45 mln in new factory in Romania

by Romania Insider
Dunapack Rambox, the local subsidiary of Austrian company Dunapack Packaging, started the construction of a new cardboard packaging factory in Bolintin-Deal, near Bucharest.

The investment in this new unit is EUR 45 million and will create 150 new jobs, according to the company. The factory should start operating in June 2019.

Dunapack Rambox has another production unit in Sfantu Gheorghe, Covasna county, which will also get a significant technical upgrade. The two factories combined should reach an annual production capacity of 300 million sqm of cardboard packaging each year.

“Romania has been and continues to be one of our key markets for development… We are thrilled to make this major step in a dynamic market that is now in full swing,” said Cord Prinzhorn, CEO of Prinzhorn group, which owns Dunapack Packaging.

The Austrian group has 6,600 employees in 15 countries and an annual turnover of EUR 1.4 billion.

(photo source: Dunapack-packaging.com)

