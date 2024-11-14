Events

Romanian cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu shares his space journey at MINA Cluj event

14 November 2024

The immersive art museum MINA Cluj will host a special event featuring Dumitru Prunariu, the only Romanian who flew in space. Scheduled for November 24, the event will give the public the opportunity to hear the stories directly from the one who represented Romania in the Soyuz 40 mission in 1981, carried out as part of the "Intercosmos" program.

At the event, Prunariu will deliver an engaging presentation on his experiences in space and his subsequent contributions to space research. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the historical moments of the Soyuz 40 mission and Romania's role in space exploration, as well as to interact with the Romanian cosmonaut during a Q&A, autograph session, and photo opportunities.

As part of the immersive show Cosmos – Discover the Mysteries of the Universe, attendees will experience authentic images and video footage from Dumitru Prunariu's mission, integrated by the creative team at Les Ateliers Nomad.

"I am thrilled to be part of this event, which connects us with the marvels of the universe and humanity's achievements in space exploration," said Prunariu. "It's a special chance to share my passion for space and inspire future generations to look to the stars."

The event will start at 10 AM on November 24 at MINA Cluj, and tickets are available on the museum's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

Positive Romania
Events

Positive Romania
