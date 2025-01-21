Moldova-born confectioners and pastry shop chain Dulcinella plans to open factory in Romania

Dulcinella Romania, a local network of confectioners and pastry shops with Bessarabian roots, plans this year to open a factory in Târgu Neamț where the production activity would be relocated, which would help it reach a turnover of EUR 10 million, up 30% compared to 2024. The plant would have a production area of 4,700 square meters.

To achieve the growth target, the company also aims to grow the network by opening 32 franchise units – to reach 50 units by the end of the year, recruiting people including from Asia, a EUR 200,000 investment in a new ERP system to optimize processes, Big Data consolidation, digitalization and automation, investments in machinery and expanding storage capacity for frozen products.

The expansion of the entire business would require investments of EUR 3 million this year, 70% up y/y.

In 2024, the company achieved a 40% rise in turnover, to EUR 7.1 million, despite reducing the number of confectioners and pastry shops to 18, down 30% compared to 26 locations in 2023.

Dulcinella is a brand created in 2005 in the Republic of Moldova, and since 2021, it has also entered the Romanian market. The company has a network of 18 confectioners and pastry shops (one of which is franchised) in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi, Suceava, Targu Neamt, Piatra Neamt, Roman and Falticeni.

(Photo source: the company)