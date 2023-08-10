Ukraine’s DTEK installs largest wind turbines in Romania

DTEK Renewables International & Moldova Eolian, part of the DTEK energy and utilities group, controlled by Rinat Ahmetov, Ukraine’s richest, assembled the first turbine in the wind farm in Ruginoasa commune, Iasi County, where it works with the Romanian group Electromontaj.

The equipment is the largest of this type in Romania, according to Profit.ro. Each turbine will have an installed capacity of 6MW and a height of 125 meters, the company announced.

At the beginning of the year, DTK Renewables International & Moldova Eolian concluded a contract with Electromontaj for the design and construction of the necessary infrastructure for a wind farm to be located in the commune of Ruginoasa in Iași county.

The works that are the subject of this contract include the 35 kV underground power line network necessary to collect the energy from the generators to the connection station and further to the national energy system - SEN -, the foundations for the ten wind turbines that will be installed as part of this project, the platforms for storing the equipment, the platforms for mounting the high-tonnage cranes that will install the turbines on the site, as well as the access and internal roads of the wind farm.

The park from Ruginoasa will cover an area of ​​approximately 23 hectares.

The wind power plant will have an installed power of 60 MW and, once completed, will deliver an amount of energy of about 150,000 MWh per year to the national energy system.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

