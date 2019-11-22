Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 14:47
Business
Romanian tech company named startup of the year in Central and Eastern Europe
22 November 2019
Druid SA, the Romanian software company focused on artificial intelligence, was named Startup of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe at the 2019 Central European Startup Awards (CESA) Grand Finale - Ecosystem Summit & Awards Ceremony organized in Bucharest.

More than 500 entrepreneurs and professionals from Romania and Central and Eastern Europe participated in the CESA Grand Finale on November 21.

The other big winner from Romania was Techcelerator, which got the big prize in the Best Accelerator or Incubator Program category. Both Druid SA and Techcelerator will represent Romania in the global stage of the competition in 2020.

Druid was founded in 2018 by Liviu Dragan, a local businessman with great experience in the field of technology, best known as the owner of Total Soft. He made an initial investment of EUR 1.5 million in the company, according to Startupcafe.ro. The company develops a "no code" platform that helps companies plan, develop and distribute chatbots.

Techcelerator is a business accelerator that selects IT startups and offers them investments of up to EUR 100,000 each, in exchange for a percentage of shares.

Central European Startup Awards is a competition dedicated to startups in various industries, as long as their services or products are based on innovative technologies.

The winners of the other 15 categories of the competition were Petra Fuerst (Austria) - Digital Nomad / Freedompreneur of the Year, Tanja Sternbauer (Austria) - Female Role Model of the Year, I Rise Mechanics (Bulgaria) - Best Social Impact Startup, Neuron Soundware (the Czech Republic) - Best IoT Startup, Ivan Jelusic (Croatia) - Founder of the Year, Impact Hub Czech Republic - Best Coworking Space, Spendee (the Czech Republic) - Best Fintech Startup, SignAll (Hungary) - Best Health Tech Startup, TrustChain (Hungary) - Best Newcomer, Parkl (Hungary) - Best Smart City Solution, Emplocity Sp. z o.o. (Poland) - Best AI/ Machine Learning Startup, Geckodynamics (Poland) - Best Software Development Partner, Launchhub (Bulgaria) - Investor of the Year, Bethereum (Slovakia) - Best Blockchain Startup, and Develiot (Bulgaria) – People’s Choice.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Normal
Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
