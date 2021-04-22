Former RO Social Democrat leader closer to release on parole

Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) , received a positive opinion for parole release from the Rahova Penitentiary Commission, Digi24 reported.

However, the court will make the final decision regarding Dragnea's release on April 27.

Flavia Todosiu, Liviu Dragnea's lawyer, confirmed the favorable conditional release notice her client received from the Rahova Penitentiary Commission.

Liviu Dragnea has been in prison since May 27, 2019, when he was definitively sentenced by the Supreme Court to three years and six months in prison with execution for instigating abuse of office in the case of fictitious employment at DGASPC Teleorman.

(Photo: Lavinia Cioaca/ Inquam Photos)

