Business

Romania publishes draft support scheme for 3rd and 4th reactors at Cernavoda nuclear plant

08 December 2022
The draft law regarding the support agreement between the Romanian state and Nuclearelectrica power company for the development of the 3rd and 4th reactors of the Cernavoda nuclear plant was published in the form of a document up for public debate, Economica.net reported.

The government extends several guarantees to support the project company EnergoNuclear, which will allow the reactors to be completed by 2031.

The purpose of the support agreement, which the Parliament will vote on, is to establish effective methods of cooperation between the state and the project company by establishing commitments and obligations of the Romanian state regarding the provision of the measures necessary to finance the project, the implementation and adoption of the support measures, including legislative measures.

Under a provision of the draft, the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy (ME), is responsible for implementing the Contracts for Difference (CfD) support mechanism, an essential support mechanism for the feasibility and implementation of the project.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

