Romanian MPs draft law to provide tax allowances to drivers

Romanian professional drivers will be exempt from paying income tax, just like the employees in the IT and construction sectors.

They will also have a minimum monthly salary of RON 3,000 (EUR 620), like employees in the construction sector, until December 31, 2028.

The two provisions are part of a draft law proposed by the opposition Social Democratic Party, Profit.ro reported.

The drivers will also be exempted from paying health contributions and contributions to the private pension funds - without, however, losing the associated benefits.

The project's authors explain the measure by the fact that the market lacks about 45,000 professional drivers, and some transport operators are forced to keep between 10 and 15% of their fleets idle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

