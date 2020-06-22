Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian MPs draft law to provide tax allowances to drivers
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian professional drivers will be exempt from paying income tax, just like the employees in the IT and construction sectors.

They will also have a minimum monthly salary of RON 3,000 (EUR 620), like employees in the construction sector, until December 31, 2028.

The two provisions are part of a draft law proposed by the opposition Social Democratic Party, Profit.ro reported.

The drivers will also be exempted from paying health contributions and contributions to the private pension funds - without, however, losing the associated benefits.

The project's authors explain the measure by the fact that the market lacks about 45,000 professional drivers, and some transport operators are forced to keep between 10 and 15% of their fleets idle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian MPs draft law to provide tax allowances to drivers
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian professional drivers will be exempt from paying income tax, just like the employees in the IT and construction sectors.

They will also have a minimum monthly salary of RON 3,000 (EUR 620), like employees in the construction sector, until December 31, 2028.

The two provisions are part of a draft law proposed by the opposition Social Democratic Party, Profit.ro reported.

The drivers will also be exempted from paying health contributions and contributions to the private pension funds - without, however, losing the associated benefits.

The project's authors explain the measure by the fact that the market lacks about 45,000 professional drivers, and some transport operators are forced to keep between 10 and 15% of their fleets idle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?