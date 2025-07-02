DP World launches region’s first drive-through scanner at Romania’s Port of Constanța

DP World has inaugurated the first drive-through cargo scanner in Central and Eastern Europe at its RO-RO terminal in the Port of Constanța. According to the company, the new system significantly cuts truck inspection times, boosting trade efficiency across the region.

The high-tech scanner reduces inspection times for import and transit trucks from up to seven hours to just two minutes. Using advanced x-ray technology eliminates the need for time-consuming manual checks, DP World said.

The scanner will inspect all import and transit containers arriving at Constanța, enhancing security and reducing delays for Romanian businesses and international supply chains. Late-day arrivals, which previously faced overnight delays, can now be processed on the same day.

“This new scanner is a game-changer for trade in Romania,” said Kris Adams, Executive Vice President of Eastern Europe at DP World.

The introduction of the scanner complements DP World’s EUR 130 million investments in Romania, including two new facilities at Constanta: a EUR 65 million project cargo and RO-RO terminal and a new EUR 21 million intermodal logistics hub in Aiud, which opened in May 2024.

In Europe, DP World employs more than 25,000 people in over 250 locations and spanning 30 countries. It offers customers access to 10 deep sea terminals, 14 inland terminals, 150 warehouses, and 90 locations connected through its feedering and shortsea network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DP World)