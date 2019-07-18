Number of Romanians who want to negotiate with banks doubles

The number of Romanians who submitted requests to settle their disputes with banks and non-banking financial institutions almost doubled in the first half of this year, according to the Center for Alternative Settlement of Litigations in the Banking Area – CSALB.

Over 1,050 people submitted requests to CSALB to help them settle the disputes with lenders in the first half of this year, 93% more compared to the same period of 2018.

CSALB has helped almost 300 people reach agreements with their lenders in the first half of this year, 52% more than in the same period of last year.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

