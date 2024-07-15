Romanian startup creating glasses for the visually impaired to launch financing round on SeedBlink

.lumen, the Cluj-Napoca startup creating glasses for the blind, is to launch a financing round on SeedBlink.

.lumen has developed glasses that mimic the capabilities of guide dogs, offering a scalable deeptech solution aiding the mobility of the blind.

So far, white canes and guide dogs have been the solutions for the 338 million visually impaired people. Last year, EUR 500 million was spent to train just 2,000 guide dogs, and, according to the company, only 28,000 guide dogs are available worldwide.

The startup, founded by Cornel Amariei, Gabriel Chindriş, and Mihai Ivașcu, was the first Romanian one to receive accelerator funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC), where it was awarded EUR 9.7 million.

In April, it won the Start.up! Germany Tour, a competition organized by the AHK (German Chambers of Commerce Abroad) aimed at supporting startups from around the world in establishing a presence in Germany.

"We've been passionately working on something for the past three years, and we are now proud to unveil it: .lumen, the innovative startup renowned for creating glasses for the blind, is about to launch a financing round on SeedBlink soon," an announcement on SeedBlink reads.

SeedBlink is an all-in-one equity and investment platform that provides the infrastructure, financial services and network coverage for European tech companies and their stakeholders to access, manage and trade equity at every stage of growth.

(Photo: .lumen press photos)

