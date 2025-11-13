Politics

Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz passes interview to obtain Romanian citizenship

13 November 2025

Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara and leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) party, announced on Thursday, November 13, that he has passed the interview required to obtain Romanian citizenship, receiving a positive decision from the authorities. Born and raised in Germany, he has lived in Romania for more than two decades.

Fritz shared the news on Facebook with the message: “Romania, it’s done, I’m one of yours!” 

He added that the final step will be taking the citizenship oath at the next available opportunity.

“Thank you, Romania, for welcoming me into your home 22 years ago. You made me an adult, you made me European, you made me more resilient, warmer, more inventive. And now you’ve made me Romanian, officially,” reads the same post.

The mayor also posted two photos alongside the announcement: one from his early years in Timișoara as a volunteer at a children’s home, and another from the present day in his role as mayor.

Dominic Fritz applied for citizenship in July 2024, according to Hotnews.ro, and is currently serving his second term as mayor of Timișoara.

Back in 2019, he spoke to Romania-insider.com about his childhood, his Romanian experience, and what led him to get into politics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

