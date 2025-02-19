DokStation: Legendary artists in the spotlight at music documentary festival in Bucharest

DokStation - Music Documentary Film Festival, the only festival in the country dedicated to documentaries about music, returns for its ninth edition between May 28 and June 1 in several venues in Bucharest.

The films in the program highlight initiatives emerging away from the big studios, stories of trailblazers, or of marginals who became legends.

The first titles in this year's selection focus on artists such as Sex Pistols, Placebo, Ace Of Base, Peaches, Gloria Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Steppenwolf, Broken Social Scene, The Cimarons, and more.

The program includes Oscar Sansom's Placebo: This Search for Meaning, which explores the ideas behind the lyrics of the famous British band, while tracing their evolution as a group and as individuals; Nick Mead and Andre Relis's I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol, revealing lesser-known aspects of the band's history; Bruce David Klein's Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, focused on the life of Liza Minnelli, starting in the 1970s, immediately after the death of her mother, Judy Garland; Betsy Schechter's Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, which tells the story of the disco music legend, who inspired millions with the lyrics of her well-known song in the film's title; Stephen Chung's It's All Gonna Break, revealing behind-the-scenes footage from the creative process of the band Broken Social Scene, stars of the Canadian indie scene in the early 2000; Mark Warmington's Harder Than the Rock, the untold story of Britain's first reggae band, The Cimarons, established in 1967 by teenage Jamaican immigrants; and Jens von Reis's docu-series Ace of Base: All That She Wants, highlighting the story of one of the most famous bands of the 1990s.

In addition to screenings, the DokStation program also includes concerts by international and local names, which are set to be announced.

A limited number of festival passes, which offer reservation-based access to screenings and events within the festival, are on sale at Eventbook.

(Illustration: the organizers)

