Romanian entrepreneur hires PwC to find investor for baby car seat producer
11 September 2019
Romanian entrepreneur Doina Cepalis, the owner of the Te-Rox group of companies, with an annual business of EUR 30 million, has hired consultancy firm PwC to find a financial investor to help her develop the baby car seat production business, Ziarul Financiar reported. Cepalis wants to sell a minority stake to an investment fund.

The entrepreneur owns the Te-Rox group of companies that produce car seats for children, mostly for export. Te-Rox group consists of three companies that manage a total of four production units in the eastern part of Romania (in Neamt, Iasi and Botosani counties).

The group comprised in the past as many as six plants, but the production was shifted to the existing three units due to scarce workforce.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 143156354 © Nomadsoul1 - Dreamstime.com)

