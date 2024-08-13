Sports
Video

Documentary about Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin has Paris premiere

13 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ivan - omul cu rădăcini în ape/ Ivan - The water-rooted man, Ana Preda’s documentary about the Romanian canoeist Ivan Patzaichin, had its international premiere last week in Paris.

The film makes use of original archival images to reconstruct the athlete’s journey from a 16-year-old teenager who left a fisherman’s village in the Danube Delta to a multiple Olympic champion. The film also documents Patzaichin’s returns to his roots, stemming “from a sense of duty to the people and places that shaped him.” The documentary also highlights the failures that preceded every Olympic medal and the assiduous training behind every victory.

The film covers images from the archive of the public television TVR, from the National Film Archive, from international competitions, but also footage from recent years.

The documentary is a co-production between TVR and Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association, which opened a museum dedicated to Patzaichin in Mila 23 this year.

The film is also scheduled to be screened on August 21 at the Râşnov Film Festival.

(Illustration courtesy of the Romanian Cultural Institute)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Sports
Video

Documentary about Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin has Paris premiere

13 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ivan - omul cu rădăcini în ape/ Ivan - The water-rooted man, Ana Preda’s documentary about the Romanian canoeist Ivan Patzaichin, had its international premiere last week in Paris.

The film makes use of original archival images to reconstruct the athlete’s journey from a 16-year-old teenager who left a fisherman’s village in the Danube Delta to a multiple Olympic champion. The film also documents Patzaichin’s returns to his roots, stemming “from a sense of duty to the people and places that shaped him.” The documentary also highlights the failures that preceded every Olympic medal and the assiduous training behind every victory.

The film covers images from the archive of the public television TVR, from the National Film Archive, from international competitions, but also footage from recent years.

The documentary is a co-production between TVR and Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association, which opened a museum dedicated to Patzaichin in Mila 23 this year.

The film is also scheduled to be screened on August 21 at the Râşnov Film Festival.

(Illustration courtesy of the Romanian Cultural Institute)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year