Museum dedicated to Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin opens in the Danube Delta

A museum dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, an Olympic gold medallist and one of Romania's legendary athletes, was inaugurated at Mila 23 in the Danube Delta on Thursday, May 23. According to culture minister Raluca Turcan, this is the first project to receive the label of Local Ambassador of the New European Bauhaus.

The Ivan Patzaichin Museum is set to work as a community innovation center.

The complex consists of an 18-meter-tall tower that accommodates the museum, a pavilion intended for cultural, artistic, educational, and community-building activities, an area for Delta gastronomy, and a space for artistic residencies, according to Agerpres. It integrates parts of the house where Ivan Patzaichin's parents lived after the 1970 flooding.

"It is known that Ivan Patzaichin did not want a simple museum but a dynamic living space with many activities, and the institution we are inaugurating today respects his wish. It's a space that informs and educates, a space that unites, a space that can train children from a cultural and sporting point of view," minister Raluca Turcan said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Turcan)