Coronavirus pandemic: Health Ministry confirms first death of a Romanian doctor

An internal medicine physician from Constanta is Romania’s first doctor confirmed to have died from infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Ministry of Health confirms the death of the doctor from Constanta. The man, aged 62, worked as an internal medicine physician until April 6, 2020, at the Constanta County Emergency Hospital, when he resigned,” the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday, April 22.

The doctor showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on April 7 and was admitted to the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta on April 8. He was also confirmed positive on the same day.

On April 11, 2020, after his condition worsened, he was transferred to the Matei Blas National Institute of Infectious Diseases, where he died ten days later, on April 21.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday evening, April 21, that 1,033 health workers in Romania tested positive for COVID-19 so far, and six died, according to News.ro.

