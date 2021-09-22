Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 09:14
Romanian prosecutors open investigation on Covid vaccine acquisitions

22 September 2021
Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced that it opened investigations related to the circumstances under which Romania purchased [too many, prosecutors seem to imply] Covid vaccines.

"As far as I know, the procedures followed for the procurement [of vaccines] in all European Union countries were the same, and they were developed by the European Commission," Valeriu Gheorghiță, the head of the national vaccination campaign, said, according to Hotnews.ro.

Prosecutors said that the investigations are opened in order to spot potential "abuse of office" [implying personal benefits derived by those so far unidentified] involved.

Notably, the health ministry was managed until early September by the reformist USR-PLUS party, which pulled out of the ruling coalition meanwhile and launched a no-confidence motion against the Government. But the ministry of health was not directly involved in the procurement.

Out of the 18.5 million doses received, Romania currently has 3.7 million doses in stock, G4media.ro reported. 9.95 million doses were used for vaccination, and the difference up to 14.7 million (4.7 million) was sold or donated.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

