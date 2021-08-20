Romania donates 450,000 Moderna vaccines to South Korea

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romania’s Government approved on Thursday, August 19, a decision for donating 450,000 COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna to South Korea, Agerpres reported. The donation was presented as humanitarian aid.

Romania’s Government has approved similar donations in the last two months. At the beginning of August, Romania announced it would donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Tunisia, Egypt, Albania and Vietnam. In July, Romania donated another 100,000 vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Pfizer to Moldova and Georgia.

The donated vaccines are nearing their expiry date as Romania’s own vaccination campaign has been advancing at a very slow pace over the summer.

Romania has also sold unused vaccines to other EU countries, including Denmark and Ireland, which now boast among the highest vaccination rates in the European Union.

Meanwhile, Romania is second-to-last in the EU for the share of vaccinated adults, ahead only of Bulgaria.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)