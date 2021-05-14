Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

German DKW completes takeover of RO independent fuel distribution firm

14 May 2021
Romania’s Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the German group DKV took over the biggest local independent fuel distribution firm Smart Diesel.  

"Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market and that there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment," the competition authority confirmed, Ziarul Financiar reported.

A provider of fuel supply solutions, VAT refund and excise, the business was founded ten years ago by Romanian entrepreneurs Ovidiu Andries and Daniel Imbre.

German mobility services provider DKV reached an agreement last December to buy Smart Diesel. The two sides haven't disclosed the transaction's value.

Smart Diesel is the largest independent fuel company in Romania. It offers fuel cards, bulk fuel, a solution for paying tolls, and VAT recovery services to over 11,000 customers. The group operates 36 gas stations in Romania, and its SD card is accepted in over 1,800 gas stations abroad.  

Smart Diesel achieved a turnover of RON 1.47 bln (EUR 300 mln) in 2020, slightly lower than in 2019, and a profit of over RON 500 mln (over EUR 100 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

