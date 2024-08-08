Diviodent expands into retail beyond oral care and launches DailyCare.ro, a portal for natural personal care products

News from Companies

Diviodent, one of the leading suppliers of professional solutions for dental clinics and dental care in Romania, with a turnover of 2.4 million euros last year, announces the launch of DailyCare.ro, an online store dedicated to natural personal care products. This initiative marks the company's expansion into retail beyond dental hygiene products, offering a diverse range of care products that meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability. The total investment allocated for the first year of operation amounts to 50,000 euros, directed towards the eCommerce platform, inventory, and promotion.

Active on the Romanian market since 2004 and led by Diana Baltac and Mihaela Radu, Diviodent is a distributor of consumables and teeth whitening systems for dental clinics and individual consumers. Diviodent is the exclusive importer of Ultradent Products in Romania, the manufacturer of the professional Opalescence whitening systems, the world leader in professional teeth whitening. At the end of last year, Diviodent expanded its product portfolio with the PROMIS range, thus consolidating its position as a local reference company that provides innovative and sustainable oral care solutions.

Diviodent ended last year with sales of 2.4 million euros, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year. This positive dynamic was due to both the diversification of the product range in the dental care segment and the growing customer interest in sustainable care solutions, which prompted the company to expand this year into care products for the entire family.

Innovation and Sustainability in Personal Care

Launched at the beginning of August, DailyCare.ro brings natural and sustainable brands, offering Romanians a wide range of solutions for body and oral care, as well as wellness and beauty products. From sun protection and body care products to teeth whitening and teas, DailyCare.ro is committed to providing high-quality, natural formula products that meet a variety of needs and requirements.

"We wanted to bring together personal care products that we have tested, know, use, and believe in. Our goal is to guarantee the quality and effectiveness of each product available on DailyCare.ro, even through personal experience. We believe in the importance of using as natural and sustainable products as possible, and each brand in our portfolio reflects these values. We want every person who visits our store to have complete confidence in the choices they make," says Mihaela Radu, co-founder of Diviodent and DailyCare.ro.

The product portfolio sold on DailyCare.ro includes brands recognized for their commitment to sustainability, environmental care, and clean labeling. Among the brands chosen by the two founders to be available on the site are Opalescence, Herbadent, Promis, Cocosolis, Moroccanoil, Falcon, and L’Occitane.

"DailyCare.ro is designed to offer customers access to natural and effective personal care products, a place where everyone can find safe and sustainable solutions to maintain their well-being, health, and beauty without compromising on quality. We are committed to providing products that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly. Each product on DailyCare.ro is carefully selected to meet these criteria. We place great importance on these aspects—products with natural formulas as much as possible, clean labeling, environmentally friendly products, recyclable packaging, fair prices, and, of course, sustainability at the core of all our actions," declares Diana Baltac, co-founder of Diviodent and DailyCare.ro .

About Diviodent

