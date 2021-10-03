Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:05
Business

Bucharest’s District 4 launches procurement procedures for EUR 1 bln urban regeneration projects

10 March 2021
Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall has launched open public procurement procedures for urban regeneration projects worth about EUR 1 billion.

The local authorities say these projects aim to implement the “new European Bauhaus” concept by which the EU cities should consolidate their post-pandemic economies and the “Green Deal” project.

Thus, the District 4 City Hall aims to get EU financing for these projects and has submitted them to the EU Funds Ministry to be included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that Romania will present to the European Commission (EC).

The local authorities plan to award these projects to a maximum of 20 companies.

The projects target ten areas of interest in District 4, which need investments in setting up public spaces and outdoor recreation spaces, rehabilitating road and pedestrian infrastructure, modernizing the areas around schools, and others.

The local officials thus aim to narrow the development gap between District 4 and northern Bucharest.

Besides these new projects, the local authorities in District 4 say they have ongoing projects worth EUR 500 mln in rehabilitating apartment buildings, modernizing schools, and rehabilitating the area around the Berceni market. 

