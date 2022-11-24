Cluj Napoca

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Discoteca ’80: Cluj-Napoca to welcome some of the biggest Eurodisco artists in 2023

25 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the biggest Eurodisco artists of the '80s and '90s are set to come to Cluj-Napoca for Discoteca ’80, a one-day event scheduled for September 16, 2023, at the BTarena Polyvalent Hall. Headliners include C.C. Catch, Ryan Paris, Ricchi e Poveri, Bad Boys Blue, and Roberto "Savage" Zanetti.

Tickets for the eighth edition of the event are now up for sale for special prices, starting from RON 159 on the official website or iabilet.ro. The first edition took place back in 2017. 

Hailed as the Queen of Disco music, Dutch-German crooner C.C. Catch is famous for her chart-listing hits “Strange by Night” and “Heaven and Hell,” as well as her collaboration with Modern Talking’s Dieter Bohlen. 

Pop group Bad Boys Blue was a big name in their native hometown of Cologne, Germany, before charting internationally with “Save Your Love” and “I Totally Miss You” back in the 1990s, amassing at least 15 studio albums in their discography catalog. 

Hailing from Italy, Ryan Paris oozes charm and confidence with his flamboyant image. His worldwide hit “Dolce vita” put Italo disco on the map and reached the UK charts. 

Another Italian name, the two-piece pop group Ricchi e Poveri has sold over 20 million records worldwide throughout their career since teaming up in the 1960s with songs like “Sará Perché ti amo,” “Mamma Maria,” “Dimmi Quando,” and “Che Sara.”

Known as Savage, Roberto Zanetti rose to fame for his disco rendition of Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms,” continued by a string of successful singles like “Only You,” “Don’t Cry Tonight,” and “Goodbye.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Discoteca ’80)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cluj Napoca

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Discoteca ’80: Cluj-Napoca to welcome some of the biggest Eurodisco artists in 2023

25 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the biggest Eurodisco artists of the '80s and '90s are set to come to Cluj-Napoca for Discoteca ’80, a one-day event scheduled for September 16, 2023, at the BTarena Polyvalent Hall. Headliners include C.C. Catch, Ryan Paris, Ricchi e Poveri, Bad Boys Blue, and Roberto "Savage" Zanetti.

Tickets for the eighth edition of the event are now up for sale for special prices, starting from RON 159 on the official website or iabilet.ro. The first edition took place back in 2017. 

Hailed as the Queen of Disco music, Dutch-German crooner C.C. Catch is famous for her chart-listing hits “Strange by Night” and “Heaven and Hell,” as well as her collaboration with Modern Talking’s Dieter Bohlen. 

Pop group Bad Boys Blue was a big name in their native hometown of Cologne, Germany, before charting internationally with “Save Your Love” and “I Totally Miss You” back in the 1990s, amassing at least 15 studio albums in their discography catalog. 

Hailing from Italy, Ryan Paris oozes charm and confidence with his flamboyant image. His worldwide hit “Dolce vita” put Italo disco on the map and reached the UK charts. 

Another Italian name, the two-piece pop group Ricchi e Poveri has sold over 20 million records worldwide throughout their career since teaming up in the 1960s with songs like “Sará Perché ti amo,” “Mamma Maria,” “Dimmi Quando,” and “Che Sara.”

Known as Savage, Roberto Zanetti rose to fame for his disco rendition of Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms,” continued by a string of successful singles like “Only You,” “Don’t Cry Tonight,” and “Goodbye.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Discoteca ’80)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit