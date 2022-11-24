Some of the biggest Eurodisco artists of the '80s and '90s are set to come to Cluj-Napoca for Discoteca ’80, a one-day event scheduled for September 16, 2023, at the BTarena Polyvalent Hall. Headliners include C.C. Catch, Ryan Paris, Ricchi e Poveri, Bad Boys Blue, and Roberto "Savage" Zanetti.

Tickets for the eighth edition of the event are now up for sale for special prices, starting from RON 159 on the official website or iabilet.ro. The first edition took place back in 2017.

Hailed as the Queen of Disco music, Dutch-German crooner C.C. Catch is famous for her chart-listing hits “Strange by Night” and “Heaven and Hell,” as well as her collaboration with Modern Talking’s Dieter Bohlen.

Pop group Bad Boys Blue was a big name in their native hometown of Cologne, Germany, before charting internationally with “Save Your Love” and “I Totally Miss You” back in the 1990s, amassing at least 15 studio albums in their discography catalog.

Hailing from Italy, Ryan Paris oozes charm and confidence with his flamboyant image. His worldwide hit “Dolce vita” put Italo disco on the map and reached the UK charts.

Another Italian name, the two-piece pop group Ricchi e Poveri has sold over 20 million records worldwide throughout their career since teaming up in the 1960s with songs like “Sará Perché ti amo,” “Mamma Maria,” “Dimmi Quando,” and “Che Sara.”

Known as Savage, Roberto Zanetti rose to fame for his disco rendition of Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms,” continued by a string of successful singles like “Only You,” “Don’t Cry Tonight,” and “Goodbye.”

(Photo source: Discoteca ’80)