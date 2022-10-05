Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Legendary British band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest in the summer of 2023, for a concert at Arena Nationala. The performance in Romania, scheduled for July 26, is part of the band's Memento Mori world tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 7, at 10:00, on the Bilete.emagic.ro platform and the Iabilet.ro and Entertix.ro networks. However, according to the organizers, fans registered on the Emagic, IaBilet and Entertix websites have access to a pre-sale campaign starting October 5, 10:00, using the code received by email.

Further details about the concert in Bucharest are available here.

Depeche Mode announced a new album and world tour on Tuesday, October 4. The band's fifteenth studio album will be called Memento Mori and released in the spring of 2023. Next year's tour, set to start on March 23, will be Depeche Mode's 19th tour and the first in more than five years.

Depeche Mode's most recent and longest tour - Global Spirit Tour (2017-2018) - brought the band in front of more than 3 million fans, both in Europe and North America. Romania was also on the list, with a live show in Cluj-Napoca in 2017.

Depeche Mode previously performed in Romania, in Bucharest, in 2013 and 2006.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from the band's live announcement on Facebook)