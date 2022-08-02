The DIPLOMA Show returns for its ninth consecutive year with the largest multidisciplinary exhibition dedicated to the emerging artists.

Over 450 art pieces done by recent graduates with various creative specializations from universities all over the country have been submitted for entry in the 9th edition of the DIPLOMA Show, a festival that celebrates the new generation of Romanian artists, architects, and designers, organized by The Institute, with the support of UniCredit Bank.

The final selection, which is made by a Creative Board of more than 40 professionals with a reputation in their respective artistic fields, will contain works from the realm of architecture, interior design, urbanism, mural art, graphic art, textile art & design, ceramics, glass, metal, graphic design, product design, industrial design, photography and video art, fashion, art pedagogy, painting, set design, sculpture, and interactive technologies for performing arts and media.

The DIPLOMA Show will be presented between October 7 and 16, at the Paint Factory in Bucharest.

For ten days, the factory will be hosting daily art workshops, guided tours for art students, parties, and other special events.

According to the event’s organizers, "the festival aims to show the arts community and the general public a representation of contemporary creative potential through the example of the country's most recent graduates and to help them take the next step into the industry by creating opportunities to meet, collaborate, sell, and grow".

The DIPLOMA Show has exhibited more than 750 creative projects and over 650 Romanian architects, designers, and artists to date.

The final selection of entries for the DIPLOMA Show 2022, as well as the festival’s full program, will be announced at the end of August.

More details are available on their website.

(Photo source: Diploma Show's Facebook page)