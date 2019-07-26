Romanian Police dismantles cross-border criminal group

Romanian prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and police officers have dismantled a criminal group specialized in skimming (stealing and illegal use of bank data by the use of ATMs) and trafficking of migrants, that has been active for seven years in Romania, Mexico, the US and other countries.

On July 25, 14 search operations took place in Craiova, Salcia (Dolj) and Bucharest, five people being taken to DIICOT headquarters for investigations on charges of setting up an organized criminal group, attempted murder, and blackmail. The investigation was conducted in cooperation with FBI representatives.

Members of the group have allegedly installed “skimming” systems on ATMs, especially in Mexican seaports frequented by foreign tourists. Other members of the group have allegedly operated from countries like the USA, India, Paraguay, Indonesia, where they transferred money from the victims' bank accounts.

(Photo source: CarolRobert/Dreamstime.com)