Romanian digital marketing company lists its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian tech company 2Performant, which presents itself as the leader of the local affiliated marketing market, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market by the end of this year.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has already issued the registration certificate for the company’s shares and the next step is the BVB’s forma approval for the shares to start trading on its platform.

The 2Performant shares will trade at the BVB under the ticket 2P.

The company announced its plans for listing in July. Local brokerage firm Goldring manages the process.

Launched in 2008, the 2Performant.com platform has brokered 5.3 million transactions worth EUR 225 million for over 600 eCommerce players in Romania and the region, in over 30 industries. The company has been present in the Bulgarian market since 2011 and addresses several markets in the region directly and through partnerships.

For the first half of 2020, the company reported a 37.5% increase in turnover compared to the same period last year, to over RON 9 million (EUR 1.85 mln).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)