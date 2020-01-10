Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor, Senior Editor 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 12:47
Culture

Govt. project offers Romanians living abroad free access to digital library

01 October 2020
Romanians living outside of the country can access for free over 2,000 digital titles as part of a campaign rolled out by the Culture Ministry in a partnership with Litera Publishing House.

They receive free access for 120 days to the platform diaspora.citeste.ro, which covers resources such as eBooks or audiobooks on a range of topics, from Romanian and foreign fiction for both children and adults to encyclopedias or textbooks. 

The project is meant to encourage reading, help the personal development of its target audience, and improve the language skills of the children enrolled in schools outside of the country, according to a press release of the ministry.

“For Romanians in the country, we already have the campaign #citeșteromânește (Read Romanian), where we recommend Romanian authors. When the sanitary conditions allow it, we will roll out other projects to encourage reading, especially among the young,” culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said.

(Photo: Igor Stevanovic | Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 10:43
21 September 2020
Social
Rare books found buried underground in NE Romania were stolen from a warehouse in London
Normal
