Govt. project offers Romanians living abroad free access to digital library

Romanians living outside of the country can access for free over 2,000 digital titles as part of a campaign rolled out by the Culture Ministry in a partnership with Litera Publishing House.

They receive free access for 120 days to the platform diaspora.citeste.ro, which covers resources such as eBooks or audiobooks on a range of topics, from Romanian and foreign fiction for both children and adults to encyclopedias or textbooks.

The project is meant to encourage reading, help the personal development of its target audience, and improve the language skills of the children enrolled in schools outside of the country, according to a press release of the ministry.

“For Romanians in the country, we already have the campaign #citeșteromânește (Read Romanian), where we recommend Romanian authors. When the sanitary conditions allow it, we will roll out other projects to encourage reading, especially among the young,” culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said.

(Photo: Igor Stevanovic | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]