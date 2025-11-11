Romanian-born Digitail raises USD 23 million for its AI platform for veterinary clinics

Digitail, a provider of AI-powered practice management software for veterinary clinics, has raised USD 23 million in a series B funding led by Five Elms Capital. Existing investors Atomico, Partech, Byfounders, Gradient, and others also participated.

This brings the company's total investment to over USD 37 million.

The investment will enable Digitail to accelerate product development, enhance AI capabilities across its platform, and scale operations globally, further elevating the customer experience, the company said.

Digitail was founded in 2018 in Iași by Sebastian Gabor and Ruxandra Pui.

Its cloud-based, all-in-one, AI-native platform unifies scheduling, medical records, invoicing, client communications, inventory management, wellness plans, a pet-parent app, and more. Its 15+ AI workflows, including intelligent patient intake, AI dictation for SOAP notes, and automated record summaries, are meant to help clinics reduce administrative burden while enhancing accuracy and care quality.

In the past 12 months, the company has more than doubled its customer base, now supporting 10,000 veterinarians and three million pet parents across independent clinics, multi-location practices, and mobile vets.

"Veterinary professionals are the backbone of pet care, yet they've long been underserved by disconnected, outdated tools," said Sebastian Gabor, Founder & CEO of Digitail. "Our goal is to build the most comprehensive AI-native operating system to power the entire clinic, helping veterinary teams spend less time behind screens, see more patients, and get home on time. Partnering with Five Elms Capital gives us the resources and expertise to scale innovation and elevate every part of the customer experience."

"From our first conversations with the Digitail team, it was clear we shared a belief that great software should empower people, not create more work. Digitail's technology does exactly that for veterinarians and pet owners alike. We're proud to back a team that's redefining what's possible in veterinary care and to help them accelerate their mission of giving every clinic the tools to deliver exceptional care at scale," Reed Edwards, Principal at Five Elms Capital, said.

(Photo: Nagy-bagoly Ilona | Dreamstime.com)

