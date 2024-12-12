Romanian telco operator Digi launches low-cost services in Belgium

Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) is launching commercial operations in Belgium, initially using the 4G network of the local operator Proximus but working on rolling out its own 4G/5G network.

The price of Digi shares rose 3% at the Bucharest Stock Exchange after the announcement, Profit.ro reported..

Digi Belgium is a joint venture between Belgium's Citymesh, a telecom operator targeting corporate customers, and the Romanian telecom group Digi. It will offer its mobile services in Belgium to residential users alongside existing providers Proximus, Telenet, and Orange, as well as limited fixed internet service in the Anderlecht district of Cureghem.

The development of a fourth player in Belgium's mobile market is expected to result in a price cut to the benefit of end-consumers.

"Markets with four mobile operators offer average prices that are more than 50 percent lower than in countries with three operators," Board Member Chief Strategy & Operating Officer at Digi Communications Valentin Popoviciu said at the launch.

Unlimited calls and texts plus 15GB of data are available in a EUR 5 format available to subscribers throughout Belgium.

"We are on a mission to make telecom affordable for all Belgians. Today, we are taking a first step to provide access to quality services at a fair price," said Jeroen Degadt, general manager of Digi Belgium. "We design, test, and build everything ourselves."

Digi is also launching its own limited fixed internet service over a fiber network, with subscriptions costing EUR 10, 15, and 20. The offer is currently only available in the Anderlecht district of Cureghem, but the company is aiming for a rapid rollout elsewhere in Brussels and other cities.

Digi targets 2 million subscribers to its network within five years. It intends to launch its own TV service.

