Parliament adopts law introducing multi-day voting for Romanians living abroad

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday, July 3, the law on the diaspora vote, which, among others, introduces multi-day voting for the Romanians living abroad. The law passed with 228 votes in favor and only one vote against, local News.ro reported.

A special joint committee of the Romanian Parliament’s two chambers decided last week that the Romanians abroad will have three days to vote at the next elections. The document was then sent to the Senate, which adopted it on July 1, and now the law also passed the Chamber of Deputies.

The law passed by the Senate provides for the extension of the voting time to three days - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - for the Romanians living in the diaspora. They will thus be able to vote on Friday between 12:00 and 21:00 local time, and on Saturday and Sunday between 07:00 and 21:00.

Moreover, the voters who are at the polling stations, as well as those still waiting in line at 21:00 when the polls close in the diaspora will be able to continue exercising the right to vote until 23.59. Extending the vote until midnight will also be possible in the country if needed. However, the Romanians in the country will vote only on Sunday.

Another amendment is aimed at introducing the vote by mail at the presidential elections, which will be organized in November.

The law will be sent to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

