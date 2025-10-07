Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal case against MEP Diana Șoșoacă for 11 offenses

The General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday, October 6, that European Parliament member Diana Șoșoacă is under criminal investigation for 11 offenses, including illegal deprivation of liberty, promoting fascism and legionary ideology, and denying the Holocaust, Biziday.ro reported.

Șoșoacă, leader of the far-right party SOS Romania, was questioned earlier in the day at the Prosecutor’s Office in Bucharest as a suspect. Shortly afterward, prosecutors confirmed that the criminal proceedings had been officially initiated against her.

The charges include four counts of illegal deprivation of liberty, four counts of publicly promoting the cult of persons convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes, and promoting fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas. She is also accused of promoting antisemitic concepts and denying or justifying the Holocaust.

Roughly two weeks ago, Romanian prosecutors said they had requested that the European Parliament lift Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity to allow the investigation to proceed.

The case is reportedly linked to an incident involving an Italian team of journalists whom Șoșoacă allegedly detained illegally, as well as to online posts or public statements in which she paid tribute to leaders of the Legionary Movement and to Marshal Ion Antonescu, convicted for war crimes.

Diana Șoșoacǎ said the case is politically driven and aimed at silencing her.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)