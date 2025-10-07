Justice

Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal case against MEP Diana Șoșoacă for 11 offenses

07 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday, October 6, that European Parliament member Diana Șoșoacă is under criminal investigation for 11 offenses, including illegal deprivation of liberty, promoting fascism and legionary ideology, and denying the Holocaust, Biziday.ro reported. 

Șoșoacă, leader of the far-right party SOS Romania, was questioned earlier in the day at the Prosecutor’s Office in Bucharest as a suspect. Shortly afterward, prosecutors confirmed that the criminal proceedings had been officially initiated against her.

The charges include four counts of illegal deprivation of liberty, four counts of publicly promoting the cult of persons convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes, and promoting fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas. She is also accused of promoting antisemitic concepts and denying or justifying the Holocaust.

Roughly two weeks ago, Romanian prosecutors said they had requested that the European Parliament lift Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity to allow the investigation to proceed. 

The case is reportedly linked to an incident involving an Italian team of journalists whom Șoșoacă allegedly detained illegally, as well as to online posts or public statements in which she paid tribute to leaders of the Legionary Movement and to Marshal Ion Antonescu, convicted for war crimes.

Diana Șoșoacǎ said the case is politically driven and aimed at silencing her.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal case against MEP Diana Șoșoacă for 11 offenses

07 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday, October 6, that European Parliament member Diana Șoșoacă is under criminal investigation for 11 offenses, including illegal deprivation of liberty, promoting fascism and legionary ideology, and denying the Holocaust, Biziday.ro reported. 

Șoșoacă, leader of the far-right party SOS Romania, was questioned earlier in the day at the Prosecutor’s Office in Bucharest as a suspect. Shortly afterward, prosecutors confirmed that the criminal proceedings had been officially initiated against her.

The charges include four counts of illegal deprivation of liberty, four counts of publicly promoting the cult of persons convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes, and promoting fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas. She is also accused of promoting antisemitic concepts and denying or justifying the Holocaust.

Roughly two weeks ago, Romanian prosecutors said they had requested that the European Parliament lift Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity to allow the investigation to proceed. 

The case is reportedly linked to an incident involving an Italian team of journalists whom Șoșoacă allegedly detained illegally, as well as to online posts or public statements in which she paid tribute to leaders of the Legionary Movement and to Marshal Ion Antonescu, convicted for war crimes.

Diana Șoșoacǎ said the case is politically driven and aimed at silencing her.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 October 2025
Society
Romania close to adopting Digital Adulthood Law meant to protect children under 16
07 October 2025
Society
Meteorologists expand red code warning for heavy rain to include Bucharest, five counties
07 October 2025
Transport
Romania among top automobile producers in the EU in the first half of 2025
07 October 2025
Energy
Econergy buys out partner’s 50% stake in Romania’s largest PV project to date
07 October 2025
Transport
Kyiv–Bucharest direct train service to begin this week
07 October 2025
Justice
Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal case against MEP Diana Șoșoacă for 11 offenses
06 October 2025
Justice
Fugitive former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu detained in Greece again
06 October 2025
Tech
Romania enjoys lowest internet costs relative to speed in the world, data shows