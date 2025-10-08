Courier company DHL opens EUR 5 mln carbon-neutral logistics center in Romania

Courier service DHL Express Romania has inaugurated its new operational center at VGP Park Bucharest North, Ștefăneștii de Jos, the company’s most significant investment in recent years on the Romanian market. The facility is DHL's first carbon-neutral operational hub in the country, representing an investment of over EUR 5 million.

The inauguration event was attended by Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Europe; Her Excellency Angela Ganninger, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania; Geoff Walsh, CEO of DHL Express Central Europe; and Bogdan Enache, General Manager of DHL Express Romania, together with DHL partners and representatives of the trade press.

The new logistics center specializes in processing parcels arriving in Bucharest by air and road from anywhere in the world, to significantly increase the sorting and processing capacity for international shipments.

The site covers a total area of 4,130 sqm, of which 3,604 sqm are dedicated to warehouse activities, while 526 sqm host the offices for employees at this site. The complex also includes 23 parking spaces.

The logistics center has a maximum sorting capacity of 2,800 items per hour and serves Bucharest and the surrounding areas through 40 delivery routes.

Of the current fleet of around 40 vehicles operating from this location, half are electric, and expansion plans foresee a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles nationwide in the coming years.

“The new operational center in Bucharest is designed to meet the evolving needs of Romanian companies and to support them in expanding their presence on international markets,” said Bogdan Enache, Managing Director of DHL Express Romania.

“High-growth markets like Romania help us to capitalize on geographic tailwinds and help customers thrive in a changing global trade landscape,” added Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Europe.

DHL Express currently operates with over 500 employees, 3 aircraft, a fleet of more than 200 vehicles in Romania, and has a network of over 40 strategic locations in the country’s main cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DHL)