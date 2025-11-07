Administration

Ministry of Development comes up with plan for small towns far from metropolitan areas in Romania

07 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Development proposed to the government to analyse the opportunity to develop an investment program dedicated to the economic recovery of small towns with a population of under 25,000 in non-metropolitan areas. The financial support for the development of these towns has been so far fragmented, and competition with large cities for funds proved unfair, the ministry argues in the document consulted by Profit.ro.

The small towns targeted by the scheme are home to 1.3 million residents out of the country's 21.8 million resident population. The turnover of the companies hosted by these towns, per capita of resident population, is only EUR 8.9 thousand compared to EUR 14.6 million average for all towns and cities and EUR 23.9 thousand per capita in the county capitals. 

According to the document drafted by the Ministry of Development, the national territory is characterised by an asymmetric development, caused by geographical, cultural, social, and political factors. 

Most of Romania's economy and population are concentrated in the county capitals and their metropolitan territory. In contrast, non-metropolitan territories face major economic and social challenges, aspects materialised by demographic decline.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marko Bukorovic/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Administration

Ministry of Development comes up with plan for small towns far from metropolitan areas in Romania

07 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Development proposed to the government to analyse the opportunity to develop an investment program dedicated to the economic recovery of small towns with a population of under 25,000 in non-metropolitan areas. The financial support for the development of these towns has been so far fragmented, and competition with large cities for funds proved unfair, the ministry argues in the document consulted by Profit.ro.

The small towns targeted by the scheme are home to 1.3 million residents out of the country's 21.8 million resident population. The turnover of the companies hosted by these towns, per capita of resident population, is only EUR 8.9 thousand compared to EUR 14.6 million average for all towns and cities and EUR 23.9 thousand per capita in the county capitals. 

According to the document drafted by the Ministry of Development, the national territory is characterised by an asymmetric development, caused by geographical, cultural, social, and political factors. 

Most of Romania's economy and population are concentrated in the county capitals and their metropolitan territory. In contrast, non-metropolitan territories face major economic and social challenges, aspects materialised by demographic decline.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marko Bukorovic/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 November 2025
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader
07 November 2025
Environment
Environment Ministry plans shift to real-time air quality reporting in Romania
07 November 2025
Justice
Update: Management of Romania’s steel plant Liberty Galați under investigation for tax evasion, embezzlement
07 November 2025
Defense
Defense minister says Romania is testing Merops anti-drone system
07 November 2025
Business
Makita to relocate production operations from China to Romania
07 November 2025
M&A
Romania's Competition Council expresses concerns about Schwarz group taking over local retailer La Cocoș
07 November 2025
Events
Madrigal Choir unveils 2025 Christmas tour across seven cities in Romania
06 November 2025
Defense
Elite NATO pilot training in US features a Romanian as the youngest trainer