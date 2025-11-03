Real Estate

Bucharest’s District 1 mandates developers to fund construction of new schools

03 November 2025

Real estate developers building residential projects in Bucharest’s District 1 will now be required to contribute financially to the construction of elementary schools in areas lacking educational facilities, the district’s City Hall announced on October 31, Profit.ro reported.

Local councilors voted to introduce new measures compelling developers to support educational infrastructure in rapidly expanding neighborhoods where no state schools exist within one kilometer. The decision allows the District 1 administration to build primary schools in newly developed areas and ensures that the necessary funding will be partly covered by private developers.

Under the new regulation, contributions will be calculated using a specific formula: five square meters (the reference value of the contribution) multiplied by the notarially established land value per square meter, then multiplied by the number of apartments in the project. The resulting amount will represent the developer’s financial participation in acquiring land and constructing new school facilities.

District officials said the measure aims to ensure balanced urban development and prevent overcrowding in existing schools, which have faced rising demand amid a surge in residential construction.

“The District 1 City Hall will thus be able to build schools close to where families live, while developers will take part in the shared responsibility of providing essential infrastructure for the community,” the local authority stated.

District 1, one of Bucharest’s most developed and densely populated areas, has experienced significant residential growth in recent years, particularly in northern neighborhoods such as Băneasa and Aviației, where the shortage of public schools has become increasingly acute.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

