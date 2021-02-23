Global law firm Dentons increases staff at its Bucharest office by 40%

Global law firm Dentons has grown its Bucharest office by 40%, with the addition of ten new lawyers, strengthening the key practice areas of M&A, capital markets, banking, real estate, and competition/compliance.

"Despite an unstable and unpredictable 2020, Dentons continues to prioritize Romania as a key market and expects strong growth in 2021. To meet customer demand, we aim to expand in the next 1-2 years into key practices and sectors such as tax, dispute resolution, TMT, M&A, and others," said Perry Zizzi, Managing Partner and coordinator of the M&A practice at Dentons Romania.

The recruitment campaign is part of the strategy launched by Perry Zizzi when taking over the mandate of Managing Partner.

In 2020, Dentons Bucharest grew to have the largest banking practice in the country: 14 attorneys with local, regional and global experience and the only firm with capabilities on the ground in Romanian law, English law and New York law, including market leaders Simona Marin and Simon Dayes.

