Dent Estet opens two stomatology clinics in Sibiu

Romanian dental clinic network Dent Estet reached a total of ten dental units after it opened two more clinics in Sibiu: one for adults and another one for children.

The value of the investment in the two new units amounts to almost EUR 2 million.

One of the two clinics developed in Sibiu hosts an integrated radiology center.

In addition to the two clinics in Sibiu and seven in Bucharest, Dent Estet is also present in Timisoara with a children’s clinic.

“The dental services market has grown a lot in recent years. Following the strategic partnership with Polisano two years ago, we are consolidating our presence at a regional level as well as the range of services offered to patients,” says Mihai Marcu, president of the Board of Directors of MedLife, the biggest private medical services group in Romania, which also controls Dent Estet.

The team working in the new clinics in Sibiu consists of 35 people, almost half of whom are doctors. The company aims to increase the number of physicians in the clinics and even bring Romanian physicians living abroad, who have applied and wish to return to the country and are already in advanced discussions.

