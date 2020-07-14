Ro Insider
Upgrade works at taxiway of Bucharest's main airport completed
14 July 2020
The upgrade works at the Delta taxiway of the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, have been completed, the Bucharest Airports company announced.

The taxiway will now be able to accommodate the unrestricted taxiing of code-E aircraft, more specifically the Boeing 777-300. It now has an 83 pavement classification number, identical to the one of the airport’s Runway 1.

The works cost RON 28 million (EUR 5.7 million) and took eight months to complete.

At the same time, the upgrade works to Runway 2 can now start. The works, amounting to RON 127.4 million (EUR 5.7 million), are set to last eight months. Throughout the duration of the works, the airport traffic will be redirected to Runway 1.

(Photo: Bucharest Airports Facebook Page)

