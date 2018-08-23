22 °C
Delivery Hero buys Romanian online food order service

by Romania Insider
Delivery Hero, one of the biggest food delivery platforms in the world, which is present in Romania through foodpanda, took over local delivery service hipMenu.

With this transaction, Delivery Hero expands its local operations to over 10 cities and becomes the leader of the online food order market in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Oradea and Iasi, the group announced.

Launched in 2013 in Cluj-Napoca, hipMenu allows its users to order food from over 300 restaurants in Cluj, Bucharest, Oradea and Timisoara.

“hipMenu’s business has seen a rapid evolution locally and, through the association with Delivery Hero, it will get the necessary resources to continue developing and strengthening its position in the cities where it operates,” said Dan Klausmeier, co-founder hipMenu.

Delivery Hero’s foodpanda platform is the biggest online food order platform in Romania, where it lists the offers of over 500 restaurants in 10 cities. Delivery Hero plans to continue investments and expand the operations of the two platforms to national level.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero operates in 40 countries and has over 14,000 employees.

