Politics

Romania's defence minister likely to lose seat after controversial statements on Ukraine

14 October 2022
Asked if he was considering a reshuffle of the defence minister Vasile Dincu for his controversial statements on the need for international negotiations on Ukraine settlement, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă stressed that the statements do not reflect Romania's position and that he would have a talk with the minister [before dismissing him], News.ro reported. But the dismissal is reportedly already decided.

"Ukrainians are the ones paying the blood price in this war, and only Ukraine can decide what, how and when they negotiate," President Klaus Iohannis said on the same topic.

Minister Vasile Dincu caused harsh reactions at home and abroad after he stated that negotiations represent the only chance to end the war in Ukraine.

"It's all about international negotiation. The countries of the world, NATO, and the United States should negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine and secure peace with Russia. Ukraine alone will not be able to negotiate with Russia because the political class in Ukraine, at this moment, cannot afford to assume, it would be pure political suicide to assume the loss of territories," minister Dincu stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tags
#Ukraine
