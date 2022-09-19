Former Romanian foreign minister makes controversial statement on Ukraine's "artificial" borders

Andrei Marga, former minister of foreign affairs and education, also head of the Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (but with no political involvement at this moment), made striking statements apparently in support of Russia's rhetoric against Ukraine on the occasion of the launch of his book "The Fate of Democracy" at the Alba Transilvana Book Fair.

He spoke about the "artificial" borders of Ukraine, which should cede more territories to Russia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

"It must cede territories: Transcarpathia to Hungary, Galicia to Poland, Bucovina to Romania and Donbas and Crimea to Russia. They are the territories of other countries," he stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that such comments are unacceptable and breach Romania's official position.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania also reacted to Marga's rhetoric with a statement on its Facebook account.

"We regret that former minister Andrei Marga of a European and democratic state makes statements that question the basic principles of international law, especially the inviolability of borders. Ensuring full respect for these principles is the basis of security and stability on the continent," the embassy wrote.

Andrei Marga, now 76 years old, was foreign minister in the first government formed by former Social Democrat PM Victor Ponta, minister of education in the governments of centre-right prime ministers Victor Ciorbea, Radu Vasile and Mugur Isărescu, but also the longest-serving rector of the Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (1993-2004 and 2008-2012). He also headed the Romanian Cultural Institute.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)