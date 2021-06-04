Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman invests EUR 6 mln in PV panels

Romania's biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) chain Dedeman installed PV panels on 38 of its 54 stores and "does not rule out" investing in standalone PV parks, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The panels already installed implied investments of EUR 6 million. The panels can cover up to 30% of the electricity needed by the stores, which use the entire power generated. The estimated lifetime of the equipment installed by Dedeman is 25 years.

Dedeman is only one of the local retailers that use their rooftops to install PV panels, encouraged by the decrease in the equipment prices.

"We made this investment with the future in mind. In addition to the financial aspects, we also took into account the beneficial effects that green energy generation has on the environment," said Dragos Paval, president of Dedeman.

(Photo: Pixabay)

